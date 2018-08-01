Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- July 31, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Mysterious substance found bubbling out of ground, onto street in Melvindale

A mysterious substances was found coming out of the ground in Melvindale, and nobody can seem to figure out where it is.

Hundreds of emails to be released after Bill Schuette's staff accused of politicking on state time

Hundreds of emails from Attorney General Bill Schuette's Lansing staff are set to be released Wednesday amid allegations that his people are politicking on state time.

Man on bicycle wanted for alleged sexual assault of woman sitting on Clinton Township porch

Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a Clinton Township senior who was sitting on her porch.

Michigan families tricked into leasing expensive dogs they thought they were buying

A pet is often more than just an animal. It can be a member of the family. But imagine getting a dog and, within a couple of years, having that dog taken away because of writing buried deep in a contract.

