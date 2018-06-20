Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- June 19. 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

2 people move orange barrels, signs from I-94 ramp in Detroit to drive through construction zone

Orange barrels were placed along I-94 this weekend to block entrance ramps while the highway was closed for construction. But that wasn't enough to keep people off the ramp.

Michigan communities dive into fine print of recreational marijuana ballot proposal

With recreational marijuana heading to the ballot in November, the voters will decide whether Michigan approves pot for more than just medical reasons.

Program rewards refugee students in Metro Detroit with bicycles for work in classroom

Riding a bicycle might be something children take for granted, but some Metro Detroit students were given an opportunity to win a bicycle for the work they're doing in the classroom.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.