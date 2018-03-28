Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- March 27, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Fake basketball coach charged with assaulting 8th-grade student in Southfield

A fake basketball coach is charged with assault after officials said he got physical with an eighth-grade student at practice.

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger removed from office immediately, judge says

Macomb County officials told Local 4 that a judge ruled Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger is to be removed from office immediately.

Livonia residents outraged by major attendance problem for Zoning Board of Appeals members

A public hearing in Livonia got heated when angry and frustrated residents started shouting at city leaders.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.