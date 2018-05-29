Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- May 28, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

9-year-old boy taken to hospital after being found unresponsive in Southfield hotel pool

A child was rushed to the hospital Monday after being found unresponsive at a hotel pool in Southfield, officials said.

Police say owner of El Capri Lounge in Detroit slain by robber who broke in

The manager of a popular bar on Detroit's east side was killed this weekend by a robber who broke into the building, police said.

Church on Detroit's west side broken into for 13th time in last 3 years

Last week, Local 4 told you about a Detroit church that had been targeted by thieves 12 times. Since then, Total Life Change Ministries Church has been struck for the 13th time.

Students saving thousands of dollars going to community college after high school

In this season of graduations, students are finding community colleges to be a good next step after high school.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.