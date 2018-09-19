Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 18, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Warren mayor wants state of emergency declaration over I-696 project delay

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts is asking the state of Michigan to declare an official state of emergency over construction issues caused by the I-696 project delay.

Michigan police departments concerned about possible impact of recreational marijuana

Are Michigan residents ready to approve recreational marijuana? They'll be asked to vote on the issue in November.

Record distribution center goes up in flames on Detroit's west side

A record distribution center on Detroit's west side went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.

New Dairy Queen opens in Warren where strip club once stood

A new Dairy Queen restaurant opened in Warren, and several residents are glad the strip club that once stood there has been replaced.

Robbers with shotgun, handgun target Harper Woods gas station during morning rush hour

Two armed and masked thieves robbed a Harper Woods gas station during the Monday morning rush hour, police said.

