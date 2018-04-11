Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- April 11, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

1 dead, 4 injured in crash following police chase in Port Huron

One person died and four others were injured in a crash following a police pursuit Wednesday morning in Port Huron.

Detroit firefighters respond to fire inside MGM Grand casino

Firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday morning inside the MGM Grand casino in Detroit.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Calm, wet and warming up

Calm conditions to start our Wednesday here in Metro Detroit, but some wet weather is moving in with a few flakes in The Thumb.

House Speaker Paul Ryan won't seek re-election

House Speaker Paul Ryan is not seeking re-election and will retire from Congress after this year, the Wisconsin Republican announced Wednesday.

Trump taunts Russia, says US military response coming in Syria

President Donald Trump warned Russia on Wednesday that it should "get ready" for a missile strike on Syria, vowing to thwart any missile defenses.

Mark Zuckerberg: My info was shared in data scandal, too

Mark Zuckerberg survived his first grilling by Congress. The second round is proving more difficult.

