Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- April 13, 2018

Michigan homeowner fires gun at teen who knocked on door to ask for directions

Brennan Walker, 14, woke up late Thursday morning and missed the school bus. He decided to walk to Rochester High School instead. However, he started to lose his way and needed help.

Weather forecast: Heavy rain Saturday with sleet and snow north of Detroit

A few showers in our North Zone early Friday Morning with cloudy skies and mild temps in the mid 30s north to low 40s around most of Metro Detroit to get started today.

Teen who made threats to Plymouth-Canton high schools gets 3 months in jail, 3 years probation

A 17-year-old boy faced sentencing Friday morning on four felonies in connection with threats directed at Plymouth-Canton high schools.

Trump slams Comey as 'weak and untruthful slime ball'

President Donald Trump slammed James Comey on Friday as a "weak and untruthful slime ball" and a "proven LEAKER & LIAR," the day after explosive excerpts from the former FBI director's tell-all book surfaced in media reports.

Haley slams Russia over Syria chemical attack

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley stated Friday that chemical weapons were used in an attack in Syria that left scores dead and blamed Russia for complicity, as the Trump administration continues to weigh how to retaliate.

Actor, comedian Will Ferrell hospitalized after serious car accident

Will Ferrell was involved in a serious car crash along Interstate 5 on Thursday night.

