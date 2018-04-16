Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- April 16, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Michigan's Desiree Linden wins 2018 Boston Marathon

Michigan's Desiree Linden won the 2018 Boston Marathon on Monday, becoming the first American woman to do so since 1985.

Police continue search for suspect in non-fatal stabbing at townhouse in Utica

Authorities believe a non-fatal stabbing at a townhouse in Utica last week was random and detectives continue to find a suspect.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Michigan winter just won't quit with more snow showers

Rain transitioned to freezing rain (and a period of sleet, too), with the resulting added weight from ice on tree limbs, combined with the breezy conditions, bringing down many limbs, which then resulted in numerous power outages across the area.

DTE Energy power outages: 250,000 customers remain without power

The weekend ice storm has 250,000 DTE Energy customer still without power. The utility company reported Monday morning more than 370,000 customers overall were impacted by the storm. Crews have worked to restore power to more than 120,000 customers.

Wayne County hit hard by April ice storm; 1,000 power lines downed

An April ice storm appears to have hit Wayne County harder than other areas in southeastern Michigan.

Protesters converge on Starbucks after arrests

Anger over two black men being perp-walked out of a Philadelphia Starbucks had not waned Monday morning, as protesters demonstrated at the location, calling the mammoth coffee chain "anti-black." The store was later closed.

