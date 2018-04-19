Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- April 19, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

13-year-old boy shot in foot while sleeping at home on Detroit's west side

A 13-year-old boy was shot Thursday morning while sleeping at his home on Detroit's west side.

Driver sentenced to 4 months in jail for fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist in Clinton Township

A 28-year-old woman learned her sentence Thursday for a fatal traffic incident Sept. 24, 2017 on 16 Mile Road in Clinton Township.

Nassar victims file another lawsuit against Michigan State, USA Gymnastics

A lawsuit filed Wednesday claim women ranging from age 14 to age 41 were sexually molested by Larry Nassar in the 1990s.

DTE Energy: 5,000 customers remain without power in SE Michigan

Three days after an April ice storm hit Michigan, about 5,000 customers remain without power, according to DTE Energy.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunshine Thursday afternoon, could hit 50

We escaped the snow, for the most part. We have reports of a half inch coating parts of our North Zone north of Pontiac from overnight, but most of the snow is moving away from us.

Hidden crack in Southwest jet engine at center of NTSB investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board is finishing up its initial examination into the deadly Southwest Airlines engine failure Thursday -- but many questions remain unanswered.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.