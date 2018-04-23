Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- April 23, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking arrested

Authorities say they have arrested a man suspected of storming a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville and fatally shooting four people with an assault rifle.

Van strikes pedestrians in Toronto; at least 8 people hit, driver in custody

Police say eight to 10 pedestrians have been struck by a van in north Toronto. The extent of injuries is not currently known. Police are actively investigating.

Off-duty officer sentenced to probation in rough arrest at Meijer store in Detroit

A police officer was sentenced Monday morning in the rough arrest of a man while working a secondary employment position at a Meijer store in Detroit.

Off-duty Detroit police officer charged after allegedly pulling gun during argument in Greektown

An off-duty Detroit police officer was arraigned Monday after allegedly pulling a gun during a domestic incident Saturday morning in Greektown.

Metro Detroit weather: 70 degrees expected today, changes tomorrow

It’s the last of a really nice dry stretch today with a nice reward this afternoon. Skies are mostly clear with morning lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees so you may need a very light jacket and shades as you head out this morning.

Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to baby boy

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, the wife of Prince William, gave birth to the couple's third child on Monday, a son who becomes the fifth in line to the British throne.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.