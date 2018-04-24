Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- April 24, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Exel Taylor bound over on charges in 3-year-old Detroit girl's shooting

The man charged with the shooting of a 3-year-old girl in Detroit earlier this month was due in court Tuesday for a preliminary exam.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: April showers and temps in the 50s

April showers are moving in from the south this morning and should light and scattered from now until then.

Hear from Michigan high school student attacked by goose on golf course

A Michigan high schooler was the victim of a goose attack at a golf course last weekend and there are photos to prove it.

Toronto van attack: Suspect faces 10 counts of murder, 13 counts of attempted murder

A 25-year-old man faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder after a van plowed into a crowd of pedestrians Monday in Toronto.

Waffle House shooting suspect's $2 million bond revoked

The $2 million bond for accused Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking was revoked by a Tennessee judge Tuesday, court records show.

Trump blasts Iran deal as 'insane' and 'ridiculous' as Macron looks on

President Donald Trump railed against the Iran nuclear deal Tuesday, calling the Obama administration-negotiated agreement "insane" and "ridiculous" for failing to contain Tehran. Still, he maintained he could soon strike an agreement with his visitor, French President Emmanuel Macron, who is hoping to salvage the international accord.

