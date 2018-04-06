Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- April 6, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Person of interest in custody in shooting of 7-year-old Detroit boy struck by stray bullet

Detroit police are investigating after a 7-year-old boy was shot in the neck Thursday night on Chelsea Avenue near Conner Street and East Outer Drive on the city's east side.

Caesars Windsor temporarily closed due to labor dispute with workers

Caesars Windsor Hotel and Casino is temporarily closed due to a labor dispute with its workers.

Metro Detroit weather: Scattered snow showers Friday with 'real' spring on horizon

Overnight while (most of) you slept, a band of snow moved into the metro area. Most areas received less than an inch (which didn't stick to most paved surfaces), but a few spots in the northern part of our area got an inch or so.

Dow sinks 700 points as trade war fears pummel stocks

Stocks fell sharply Friday as trade tensions between the United States and China heated up.

Trump says he didn't know about Stormy Daniels payment

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he did not know about a $130,000 payment made to the adult film actress Stormy Daniels for her silence, his first public acknowledgment of the scandal surrounding an alleged sexual affair that has plagued him for months.

Ford recalls about 350K F-150s and Expeditions for faulty transmission gears

Ford is recalling about 350,000 trucks and SUVs in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because they might be in a different gear than the one shown on the shift indicator.

