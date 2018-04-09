Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- April 9, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Trump says US 'cannot allow' Syrian chemical weapons attacks

President Donald Trump said Monday he will make a decision as early as this evening on the US response to what he called an "atrocious" chemical weapons attack on civilians in Syria and warned that he will hold the responsible parties accountable.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: More spring snowflakes

Snow is moving into Western Lower Michigan this Monday morning with a few flakes expected here in Metro Detroit today.

Man fatally shot while trying to attack Troy police officers with knives

A man armed with multiple knives was fatally shot Monday morning after attempting to attack officers in Troy.

Girl, 3, remains in critical condition after being shot in head outside Detroit gas station

A beautiful, happy, once high-spirited, happy-go-lucky little girl full of joy is now lying in a hospital bed in critical condition after being shot in the head Saturday afternoon.

Driver in crash that killed Henry Ford doctor, injured high school athlete sentenced

An 18-year-old man is set to be sentenced Monday for causing a deadly crash April 2, 2017 on eastbound I-96 near the Davison in Detroit.

Agreement reached to provide more services to Flint children exposed to lead in water

An agreement has been reached to get more services to Flint children who were exposed to lead in drinking water.

