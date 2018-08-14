Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 14, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Stevie Wonder visits gravely ill Aretha Franklin in Detroit

Stevie Wonder has paid a visit to Aretha Franklin, who family members announced this week is "gravely ill" in Detroit.

Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant struck, killed while jogging in Westland

A Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Westland.

Aretha Franklin prayer vigil planned outside the White House Tuesday

A prayer vigil for Aretha Franklin is planned for 5 a.m. Wednesday at New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, but the Queen of Soul is also the main focus at a prayer vigil Tuesday in Washington D.C.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: More heat and mugginess before midweek showers

Tuesday is another warm and muggy day all across Metro Detroit with a few areas flirting with 90 degrees.

Trump campaign taking legal steps against Omarosa

President Donald Trump's campaign said Tuesday it has filed for arbitration, accusing Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former campaign aide and White House official, of breaching a 2016 nondisclosure agreement with the campaign.

