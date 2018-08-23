Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 23, 2018

DETROIT - Watch Local 4 News at 4 here:
Former MSU gymnastics coach charged
Former MSU women's gymnastics coach has been charged with two counts of lying to a peace officer in connection to the Larry Nassar investigation.
Funeral service held for Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant
Funeral services are being held Thursday for a Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant killed in a hit-and-run at Hines Park in Westland.
Mother sentenced for death of 3-year-old
A mother in Wayne learned her sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to charges in connection with the death of her 3-year-old daughter.
Kroger to phase out single-use plastic bags by 2025
Kroger announced a plan to phase out single-use plastic bags by 2025.
The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations of all types, especially type O, to help ease a severe blood shortage.
