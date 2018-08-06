Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 6, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Windows, door smashed Monday morning at Comerica Park in Detroit

The home of the Detroit Tigers was vandalized overnight Monday, when someone damaged windows and a door at Comerica Park.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Here's when severe storms are expected today

If you’ve lived here long enough, you know the drill by now: When it gets this hot and humid, eventually we’ll stare down the barrel of a severe storm threat, and today’s that day.

Ammonia leak prompts hazmat situation at industrial building in Detroit

An ammonia leak Monday morning prompted a hazmat situation at an industrial building at John R Street and State Fair Avenue in Detroit.

Police: 3 men steal hard drive containing customer info from Independence Twp. AT&T store

Authorities are looking for three men who are suspected of stealing a hard drive from an Independence Township AT&T store in a robbery Friday.

China plans tariffs on $60 billion of US products

China has announced plans to put tariffs of up to 25% on US products worth $60 billion, the latest salvo in an escalating trade war.

