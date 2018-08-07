Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 7, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Nathaniel Abraham, convicted in 1997 murder at 11 years old, arrested again in Pontiac

Nathaniel Abraham was convicted in a Pontiac murder case at the age of 11. He was released from prison last year and discharged from parole on June 28 of this year.

19-year-old man charged in hit-and-run crash that injured Detroit police officer

A 19-year-old man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured a Detroit police officer last weekend.

Races to watch during critical 2018 primary election day in Michigan

Polls for primary day in Michigan will open in a matter of hours, and there are several important races to watch.

Metro Detroit forecast: Weather will not keep you from the polls

Once again, a severe weather threat ended up with far less coverage than it could have been -- this is undoubtedly the storyline that we’ll remember from the summer of 2018.

Detroit man gets 120 years in prison for murder of 'Chef Doug,' human trafficking of teen girl

The Detroit man found guilty in the murder of a Marine and the human trafficking of a 17-year-old girl received a 120-year prison sentence on Tuesday.

