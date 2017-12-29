Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Dec. 29, 2017

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Water main break floods street with icy waters trapping motorists on Detroit's west side

A water main break on Detroit’s west side flooded streets with icy cold waters Thursday and trapped motorists during their morning commute.

Police: 2 thieves electrocuted by 24,000-volt transformer inside Detroit lighting facility

Two people were found dead Friday inside a Detroit public lighting facility on the city's east side.

Investigators believe Bronx fire that killed 12 was caused by child playing with stove

New York City's mayor said investigators believe the Bronx fire that killed 12 people was caused by a child playing with a stove.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: More Arctic cold, some snow expected

Overnight snow arrived right on schedule, and tapered off this morning. However, a cold front is perched to our west and, once it crosses the area, the Lake Michigan Lake effect machine will become active again, and some of those snow showers will make it across the state this afternoon.

