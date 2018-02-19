Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 19, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Young Michigan woman dies in head-on crash while driving wrong way on I-75

A 22-year-old woman has died after driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 in Saginaw County and crashing head-on into a box truck.

Flood Watch in Metro Detroit through Wednesday; More than 2 inches of rain possible

The Local4Casters have been telling you since last week to expect this, and the event has officially begun: a significant weather pattern change that will usher in much warmer temperatures and a lot of rain.

School shooter's past includes buying guns, cutting, slurs and mental illness

Nikolas Cruz made a brief appearance in court for a procedural matter Monday, shortly after a law enforcement source told CNN that the 19-year-old school shooter obtained 10 rifles in the last year or so.

Longtime Detroit media personality Cliff Russell dies at 61

Cliff Russell, a fixture in Detroit media for more than 30 years, has passed away at the age of 61.

Kremlin dismisses Mueller's indictment of 13 Russians

The Russian government denied Monday that it had interfered in the 2016 US election campaign in the Kremlin's first remarks since 13 Russian nationals were indicted Friday on charges of conspiring to defraud the US.

Family that took in Florida shooting suspect: 'We didn't know'

The family that took in Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz said they knew he was lonely, depressed and a bit odd but saw no warning signs of a coming massacre.

