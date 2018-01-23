Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 23, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

2 dead, 19 injured after shooting at Marshall County High School in Kentucky

Two people dead after a shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, Ky. Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed that at least 2 people were killed and 19 others were injured. Of the 19 injured, 14 of the injuries were gunshot wounds, Bevin said.

Metro Detroit weather: Wintry mix possible this afternoon

Dense Fog Advisory for Sanilac and Huron Counties this Tuesday morning for some areas of thick low clouds, fog, and rain showers making for tricky travel north of I-69.

Oscar nominations are here: Did your favorite films make the cut?

Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday amid what's proving to be an unpredictable and highly political awards season.

Day 6 of victim statements at Larry Nassar sentencing for sex abuse cases

Nassar is being sentenced for sexually assaulting young gymnasts and others under the guise of medical treatment. More than 90 women and girls have spoken during the hearing, which will resume at 9 a.m. Monday.

DTE Energy announces reduction in rates due to tax reform

DTE Energy announced Tuesday that customers can expect to save money on their electric and gas bills as a result of tax reform.

Michigan governor to give his final state of state speech

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is preparing to deliver his eighth and final State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature.

