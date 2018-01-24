Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 24, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Larry Nassar sentenced 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young gymnasts

Former sports physician Larry Nassar has been sentenced 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young athletes.

Day 7 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

Over 100 victims spoke at the sentencing hearing for former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar who has plead guilty to several counts of sexual abuse and assault.

Rachael DenHollander, first to file criminal charges, speaks last at Larry Nassar sentencing

Rachael DenHollander was the first person to file criminal charges against Nassar. On Wednesday, she addressed him during his sentencing hearing.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Coldest day of the week across SE Michigan

It’s the coldest day of the week around Metro Detroit, and it’s not all that bad. Temps are in the 20s this morning with wind chills in the teens as you head out, but the winds will relax and we expect a calm and cool Wednesday.

Elton John will bring Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Detroit on Oct. 12, 2018

Elton John will play at least one more show in Detroit before he retires from touring. The music legend announced Wednesday his plans to make this next tour his last. He will play Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 12, 2018.

20 years ago, another Kentucky school was attacked

For longtime residents in western Kentucky, Tuesday's shooting at a local high school brought back painful reminders of another deadly attack two decades ago.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.