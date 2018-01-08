Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 8, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Police on manhunt for parents of 4-year-old Sumpter Township girl who died from serious burns

Police are searching for the parents of a 4-year-old Sumpter Township girl who died Monday after being found with severe burns.

Ann Arbor barricaded gunman situation: Man in police custody

A man is in police custody after he was barricaded inside a home Monday morning in the 1400 block of Traver Road in Ann Arbor.

HSHV president warns of parks not being cordoned off and entrances unmarked for Ann Arbor deer cull

Starting Monday, the city of Ann Arbor, in collaboration with the University of Michigan, will conduct a lethal deer cull with a goal of killing up to 250 deer by sharpshooters who have been contracted by the city through White Buffalo, Inc.

Apartments flooded after pipe bursts at Riverfront Towers in Detroit

A pipe burst Monday morning on the sixth floor of the Riverfront Towers apartment complex causing flooding in units below.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Snowy start but warmer temps

Snow showers continue this morning after dropping 1-3 inches around Metro Detroit to start your Monday.

Trump ally says giving Wolff access was mistake

A former adviser to Donald Trump's presidential campaign said Monday that the decision to give White House access to the author of a bombshell book about the Trump administration was a mistake.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.