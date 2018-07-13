Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- July 13, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

President Trump and British PM May hold joint press conference

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May held a joint press conference as part of Trump's visit to the United Kingdom.

Detroit Grand Prix team makes pitch to keep race on Belle Isle

Where will the next Grand Prix race take place? That's a question stirring a heated debate between those who believe it should stay on Belle Isle and others who think it should move.

SE Michigan weather: Humidity increases Friday

Friday highs will head into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with a nice mix of hazy sun and high clouds and winds SW 5-10 mph.

AAA issues warning to Metro Detroit drivers about road rage caused by closures, traffic, heat

Summer road construction is nothing new, but this year seems to be especially crazy. When you mix road closures, traffic and high heat, it can become an emotional issue.

Nissan recalls about 105K cars to replace Takata air bags

Nissan is recalling nearly 105,000 small cars to replace Takata passenger air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel at drivers and passengers.

Police seek suspect in deadly shooting

Detroit police are searching for the suspect responsible for a deadly shooting on the city's east side.

