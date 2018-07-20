Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- July 20, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

20-month-old girl hit by neighbor backing out of driveway in Pontiac has died, mother says

A 20-month-old girl who was hit by a neighbor backing out of a driveway in Pontiac has died, her mother said.

Death toll rises after storm sinks Missouri duck boat

An amphibious tour boat carrying 31 people sank in a furious squall on a southwestern Missouri lake Thursday evening, leaving 17 people dead, including children, officials said.

SE Michigan weather forecast: Chance for strong to severe storms on Friday

Wet weather will come heavier late afternoon and through the evening, which means your evening drive may be slow and a bit dangerous.

Cohen recorded Trump discussing payment to ex-Playboy model

The FBI is in possession of a recording between President Donald Trump and Michael Cohen in which the two men discuss a payment to a former Playboy model who has alleged an affair with Trump, Rudy Giuliani and a source familiar with the matter told CNN Friday.

Metro Detroit weekend road construction notes for July 20-23, 2018

The Michigan Department of Transportation has quite the list of road construction planned for this weekend.

