Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- July 23, 2018

North American International Auto Show in Detroit moves to June starting in 2020

Starting in the year 2020, the annual North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit will be held in June.

Report: Sergio Marchionne's health worsening as he remains in ICU

Longtime head of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Sergio Marchionne, remains in intensive care. This is according to local media in Italy, where Marchionne is said to be in "very serious" condition.

Man shot outside party store on Joy Road in Detroit

One man is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Monday morning at a party store near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue in Detroit.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Scattered showers to start your work week

Mostly cloudy skies this morning with temps in the low to mid 60s, although a few of our suburbs may quickly dip into the upper 50s as you head out the door.

3 dead, including gunman, 12 others injured in Toronto mass shooting

Now, as a dozen wounded victims try to recover from their injuries, police are trying to understand what prompted the deadly shootings.

Inspector said he warned duck boat company about problem

Steven Paul could see the duck boat's danger almost immediately. It was August 2017, less than a year before 17 people would die from the capsizing of the Ride the Ducks Branson amphibious vessel.

