Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- July 24, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Michigan State interim President Engler testifies before US Senate on Nassar scandal

John Engler is before a U.S. Senate panel as the investigation into former Michigan State University physician Larry Nassar's sex abuse scandal continues.

Preliminary exam held for Detroit woman charged in deaths of 2 women during car crash

A preliminary exam was held Tuesday in 36th District Court for a 35-year-old woman charged in the deaths of two women killed in a crash in Detroit in May.

Detroit Mercantile Co. owner shown spitting on security guard arraigned

The owner of a Detroit business faced a judge Tuesday after being charged with assault and battery Sunday.

Reward offered in search for 'heartless' arsonists who set fire to Detroit apartments

Many residents in the 62-unit Viceroy Apartments on Heritage Place were able to escape the fire on their own Tuesday morning.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Scattered rain showers Tuesday afternoon, evening

We do have slightly better rain chances today, but it’s not until later in the day and it won’t be much.

Trump addresses veterans in Missouri

President Donald Trump addressed a gathering of U.S. war veterans on Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri, where a local newspaper has already rolled out a warning about his bellicose rhetoric toward Iran.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.