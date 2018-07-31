Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- July 31, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Car crashes into Church's Chicken in Warren; no injuries reported

A car slammed into a Church's Chicken in Warren on Tuesday morning. The crash caused severe damage to the dining area of the fast food restaurant. No injuries were reported.

141 sexual abuse survivors accept ESPY courage award

They've put their abuser away for life. And on Wednesday night, 141 survivors of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse joined hands and received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS.

Metro Detroit weather: Rain chances increase late Tuesday night

We could see some scattered showers Tuesday, but it's going to be a lot of the same from yesterday.

Police: Detroit woman shot 3 times while sitting on couch inside her home

The Detroit Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one woman in the hospital after being shot three times.

Facebook takes down suspected Russian network of pages

Facebook has removed a network of suspected Russian-linked accounts and pages involved in organizing political events in the United States. The network is the most extensive effort to interfere in American politics that Facebook has found and made public ahead of November's midterm elections.

