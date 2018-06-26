Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- June 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Trump calls travel ban ruling 'a tremendous victory'

President Donald Trump called Tuesday's Supreme Court ruling on the travel ban "a tremendous success, a tremendous victory for the American people and our Constitution."

Flint native Terry Crews explains why he didn't physically fight back after sexual assault

Flint native, actor and comedian Terry Crews testified before Congress on Tuesday during a hearing on sexual assault.

SE Michigan weather: Rain and thunderstorms expected Tuesday night

Rain and thundershowers will be approaching later tonight, but I don’t think we’ll see anything falling here until after dinner and maybe even after sunset.

Michigan State Police search small lake in Holly for missing person

Michigan State Police were searching a small lake for a missing person on Tuesday morning in Holly.

DTE works to fix gas leak on Lee Gate in Grosse Pointe Farms

Authorities in Grosse Pointe Farms are asking residents to avoid the area of Lee Gate near Grosse Pointe Boulevard due to a gas leak.

Couple killed in small plane crash was headed to Detroit for daughter's volleyball tournament

A couple who was killed Sunday when their single-engine plane crashed in Detroit was on their way to their daughter's volleyball tournament.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.