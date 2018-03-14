Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- March 14, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Students across country walk out to demand new gun laws

In an unprecedented show of unity and political solidarity, waves of students marched out of class Wednesday to demand stricter gun laws and an end to school massacres.

4 teens arrested after threat of violence forces Whitmore Lake Public Schools to cancel classes

Four teens were arrested Tuesday night in connection to a threat made against Whitmore Lake Public Schools that forced the district to cancel Wednesday classes.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold start Wednesday, some sunshine later

It's cold as you step outside this morning with single digit wind chills and low teens for a few hours making it a dangerous cold if you're not covered up.

Ford recalls nearly 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose

Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.

Lamb rejects suggestion that Pennsylvania special election was about Trump

Democrat Conor Lamb rejects the idea that his strong showing in the Pennsylvania special election is a referendum on President Donald Trump, who won the district by 20 percentage points in 2016.

Larry Kudlow to become Trump's next top economic adviser

President Donald Trump will name Larry Kudlow, the conservative media analyst who served as his informal economic adviser during the 2016 campaign, as the next head of the White House National Economic Council, two sources familiar with the decision tell CNN.

