Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- March 19, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Detroit auto parts store owner fatally shot during robbery on Coyle Street

The owner of an auto parts store was fatally shot during a robbery Monday morning on Detroit’s west side.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cooler in low 40s Monday

It’s a calm start with Monday morning temps in the upper 20s to low 30s under partly cloudy skies and no wet weather around today.

Motions heard in Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger residency hearing

Attorneys presented motions Monday in court regarding the residency of Karen Spranger in a hearing that could decide if the embattled Macomb County Clerk will continue serving.

4 bombs in 17 days have Austin police, federal agents scrambling for answers

Four bombings in 17 days have left the Texas capital on edge, as Austin police are warning the public not to take chances: If it looks suspicious -- whether it's a package, box or backpack -- do not approach it.

Pres. Trump reveals plan to fight opioid epidemic in America

President Donald Trump revealed his administration's plan to deal with the growing opioid crisis in the United States on Monday afternoon.

Snow is in the forecast as the 4th nor'easter this month looms for New England

Spring begins Tuesday, but winter isn't ready to retire just yet. A low-pressure system moving across the Southeast Monday is expected to develop into yet another nor'easter beginning Tuesday, according to CNN meteorologist Jenn Varian.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.