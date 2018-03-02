Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- March 2, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Double murder suspect at large after shooting at Central Michigan campus dorm, police say

Police are still searching for a double murder suspect after two non-students were fatally shot at a dormitory on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, school officials said.

Metro Detroit weather: Slushy, icy Friday morning but sunshine is on the way

It’s a tough drive this morning with slush, ice, and black ice on the roads which means you’ll need extra time to get where you’re going to start your Friday.

3 seriously injured after car slams into bus stop near Wayne State University campus

Three people were seriously injured Friday when a car crashed into a bus stop near the campus of Wayne State University, police said.

Vice President Mike Pence to discuss tax reform at event in Detroit

Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Detroit on Friday to speak about tax reform and how it will impact the state of Michigan.

Olympic star Aly Raisman files suit against USOC, USA Gymnastics

Aly Raisman spent months urging the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics to get serious about taking a long hard look into how Larry Nassar's abusive conduct was allowed to run unchecked for so long.

