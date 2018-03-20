Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- March 20, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Armed student dead after he shoots 2 others at Maryland high school, sheriff says

A 17-year-old male student shot two other students at Great Mills High School in Maryland on Tuesday morning before a school resource officer engaged him and stopped the threat, according to St. Mary's County Sheriff Tim Cameron.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Spring starts today, but winter weather persists

It’s a wind chilly start to your Tuesday with temps in the low and mid 20s and wind chills in the teens to single digits in some spots.

2 masked men wanted in connection with deadly shooting of Detroit auto repair shop owner

Police released surveillance pictures of two men wanted in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting at an auto repair shop in Detroit.

Eastern Michigan University to cut 4 sports teams following spring semester

Four sports teams at Eastern Michigan University will be cut following the 2018 spring season. The wrestling, women's softball, men's swimming and diving and women's tennis teams are all set to be cut as part of EMU's effort to restructure its overall budget.

Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin blasts, FBI says

Investigators are trying to determine whether an explosion early Tuesday at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio is connected to four explosions that have rattled the Austin, Texas, area this month.

Girl Scout cookies ranked nutritionally from best to worst

NBC made a list of the 2018 Girl Scout cookies from best to worst in terms of calories, fat and sugar content per serving.

