Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- March 22, 2018

7 current, former police officers across Metro Detroit charged in fraudulent auto inspections

Felony charges were filed against seven current and former police officers across southeast Michigan in connection with fraudulent auto inspections.

South Lyon High School student bound over on charges of making threats on social media

A student at South Lyon High School was in court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing in connection with threats made against the school on social media and was bound over for trial.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Mostly sunny Thursday with lighter winds

It’s baby steps toward improving weather around Metro Detroit starting with a pleasant day today. The morning is cool with 20s and a few areas seeing teens for wind chills.

Police seek missing 13-year-old Detroit girl

Detroit police are asking for help in the search for a missing teen.

In Austin, 19 days of terror end with bomber's final explosion

For 19 days, exploding packages terrorized Austin residents as police frantically searched for the elusive bomber.

House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate

The House has passed a $1.3 trillion spending package that will increase funding for the military and domestic spending and will keep the government funded through the end of September.

