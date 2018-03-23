Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- March 23, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

8-year-old girl shot at gas station on Detroit's west side; suspect in custody

An 8-year-old girl was shot Friday morning at a gas station near Plymouth Road and Kentucky Street in Detroit.

Metro Detroit forecast: Bright but chilly weather continues Friday, this weekend

Not a big chill, but a moderate chill continues in Motown Friday and this weekend. The sun shines brightly, though.

Local 4 primetime special -- 'Generation Under Fire'

On the eve of the March for Our Lives demonstration in Washington, D.C., WDIV-Local 4 will air a live special called “Generation Under Fire.”

'March For Our Lives' events in Metro Detroit this Saturday: What you need to know

Groups around the country will gather on Saturday morning and afternoon to push for gun control legislation in a nationwide protest event dubbed "March For Our Lives."

Maryland school shooting victim to be taken off life support, family says

The 16-year-old girl who was shot by an armed student at Great Mills High School in Maryland will be taken off life support, her family said.

Trump signs spending bill, blasts Congress

President Donald Trump signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill to keep the federal government open Friday, then excoriated Congress for passing the plan in the first place.

