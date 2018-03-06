Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- March 6, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Student charged with making terrorist threats against Utica High School

A student faces several charges after a threat was made Monday against a high school in Utica and firearms were found during a search of the student’s home.

Central Michigan University shooting suspect arraigned on murder charges

A Central Michigan University student accused of fatally shooting his parents last week on campus was arraigned on Tuesday.

2-4 inches of snow expected in Metro Detroit by Thursday

Wintry weather arrives this morning with snow showers and a chance for some light rain to mix in with the snow.

Man sentenced to 4 to 20 years for attempted carjacking in Allen Park

A 37-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday morning in connection with an attempted carjacking at an Allen Park gas station.

Detroit mayor Mike Duggan delivers 2018 State of the City address

Detroit mayor Mike Duggan will deliver his 2018 State of the City speech on Tuesday night in Detroit.

Trump hails 'possible progress' in North Korea talks

President Donald Trump hailed "possible progress" Tuesday in talks between North Korea and South Korea, hours after the US ally said that North Korea is willing to talk to the United States about giving up its nuclear program.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.