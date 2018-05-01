Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 1, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

2 people shot at Detroit bank, 1 in temporary serious condition

Two men were shot early Tuesday morning when they were boxed in after using an ATM at a Detroit bank.

Neighbor charged after woman killed by stray bullet in Riley Twp. during target practice

A 21-year-old man was charged in the death of his neighbor after she was struck by a stray bullet Sunday in Riley Township while he was allegedly practicing shooting.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: 80 degrees on the way with Red Flag Warning

It’s going to be another warm and dry day, and the winds will be picking up which all adds up to a Red Flag Warning for all of SE Lower Michigan today noon through 8 p.m.

Hero pilot who landed the Southwest plane visits the White House

President Donald Trump will welcome hero pilot Tammie Jo Shults and other crewmembers and passengers from Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 to the Oval Office Tuesday, recognizing the work of those in the cabin and the cockpit following catastrophic engine failure.

Trump trashes Mueller probe, talk of 'obstruction'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential obstruction of justice by him, continuing Trump's crusade against what he believes is a "witch hunt."

One person dead after huge fire engulfs Sao Paulo building

One person has been confirmed dead after a huge fire engulfed an apartment building in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo early Tuesday, according to state-run news agency Agencia Brasil.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.