Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 15, 2018

4 firefighters, 2 workers hospitalized after suspected carbon monoxide leak in Canton Township

Four firefighters and two workers were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a suspected carbon monoxide leak in Canton Township.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm Wednesday with sunshine

Wednesday looks to be the brightest and possibly the warmest day of the week with sunshine and upper 70s to maybe low 80s.

Gas station clerk arraigned on murder charge in deadly shooting on Detroit's west side

A gas station clerk accused of fatally shooting a customer on Detroit's west side was in court Tuesday morning to be arraigned on murder charges.

Palestinians bury their dead as Israel defends bloody Gaza crackdown

Thousands of Palestinians gathered Tuesday for the grim task of burying the 60 protesters killed by Israeli troops at the Gaza border, as Israel faced international condemnation over the deaths.

Melania Trump's kidney procedure explained

First lady Melania Trump, 48, underwent an embolization procedure Monday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to treat a benign kidney condition, according to a statement issued by the White House. The procedure was successful with no complications. Trump will likely remain in the hospital for the duration of the week, the statement said.

Today is Weather Radio Day: Protect your family from severe weather

Meet the Local 4Casters today at Weather Radio Day -- Meijer in Royal Oak, between Noon and 7 p.m.

