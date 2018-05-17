Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 17, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

New surveillance footage reveals suspect in string of Metro Detroit 7-Eleven robberies

Surveillance footage released Thursday revealed new details in a string of 7-Eleven robberies across Metro Detroit.

Follow Local 4's 'Knight Cam' on his journey to England for the Royal Wedding

Local 4's Tim Pamplin, known as the Night Cam, has been dubbed the "Knight Cam" as he travels to Windsor, England for the Royal Wedding on Saturday.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain showers expected Friday night, Saturday

Friday will be dry during the day with increasing clouds and cooler air in place as wet weather stays to our south.

Michigan mother deported to Albania after 18 years in US

An Albanian mother of three was deported Wednesday night after living 18 years in Michigan.

John Engler pens letter to MSU community about Nassar victims' settlement

Michigan State University Interim President John Engler sent a letter to staff, students and alumni about the settlement with Larry Nassar victims.

Livonia tailor accused of inappropriately touching men during fittings for work uniforms

A tailor in Livonia is accused of sexually assaulting men while fitting them for work uniforms and was arraigned on new charges Thursday.

