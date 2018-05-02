Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 2, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Rocket-propelled grenade shell found at scrapyard on Detroit's west side

Police said a rocket-propelled grenade was found Wednesday at a scrapyard on Detroit’s west side.

Metro Detroit forecast: Severe weather possible today

It’s going to be another warm one around Metro Detroit with temps in the 50s to low 60s already as you head out and about under mostly clear skies.

Southwest Flight 957 makes unplanned landing with broken window

A Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago to Newark, New Jersey, made an unplanned landing Wednesday after a window cracked, the Federal Aviation Administration and passengers said.

Residents wake to fire at Regency Club Apartments in Warren; 8 units destroyed

Residents at the Regency Club Apartments were awakened Wednesday morning when a fired ripped through part of the complex in Warren.

Eastbound I-94 reopens at Gratiot in Roseville after semi truck crash

Eastbound lanes of I-94 at Gratiot were closed Wednesday morning after a crash. A semi truck rolled over. Another vehicle was involved. No injuries have been reported.

Yale revokes Bill Cosby's honorary degree, something the college has never done

Yale has revoked the honorary degree it granted to comedian Bill Cosby, a first in the history of the college.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.