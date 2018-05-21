Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 21, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Detroit Coney Island restaurant employee shoots customer

A man was shot by a Coney Island restaurant employee in Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

Mother sentenced to probation after 2 young kids found alone in Detroit motel

A mother faced sentencing Monday for a reduced child abuse charge after her two young children were found alone at a motel in Detroit.

SE Michigan weather forecast: Rain, storms expected Monday afternoon, evening

Parts of the area still have some filtered sunshine through those high, thin cirrus clouds, but the clouds will thicken and lower this afternoon, with rain and storms increasing in coverage by late afternoon into the evening.

3-year-old dies after drive-by shooting in River Rouge

A 3-year-old succumbed to his injuries Monday after he was shot in the head while sleeping in his home in River Rouge over the weekend.

Pompeo threatens US will 'crush' Iran through sanctions and pressure campaign

The US will aim to "crush" Iran with economic and military pressure unless it changes its behavior in the Middle East, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday in a speech that many analysts saw as a policy of regime change in everything but name.

More Kilauea eruptions possible, but laze, lava are biggest hazards

Residents on the Big Island face several threats Monday from Kilauea: In addition to the possibility of more eruptions, lava is oozing into the ocean, sending hydrochloric acid and volcanic glass particles into the air.

