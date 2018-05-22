Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 22, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

2 Rochester Hills schools closed Tuesday due to mercury level in water

Van Hoosen Middle School and Rochester Adams High School will be closed Tuesday due to water quality concerns, Rochester Community Schools announced.

Authorities dig behind Detroit house for clues in homicide cold case

Investigators from several agencies are searching behind a house for clues in a homicide cold case on Detroit's east side.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: More summer heat is on the way

Overnight rain pushed Detroit Metro Airport's total for the month to 6.03 inches, which now makes this the seventh wettest May on record, with over a week to go in the month.

Rochester Hills man accused of firing shotgun at teen asking for directions appears in court

A Rochester Hills man was in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in connection with accusations that he chased a 14-year-old boy away from his porch and fired a shotgun at him after the teen knocked on his door to ask for directions to school.

Trump casts doubt on June summit with Kim

The historic diplomatic encounter planned for three weeks from now between President Donald Trump and North Korean despot Kim Jong Un appeared in doubt on Tuesday as Trump questioned whether preparations could be completed in time.

Kilauea eruption: No end in sight

Between the flowing lava and toxic gas that are forcing evacuations, the Kilauea eruption feels like a never-ending emergency for the people who live in the Puna district on Hawaii's big island.

