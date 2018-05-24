Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 24, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Police: 2 men shoot, kill each other outside gas station on Detroit's west side

Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. Two men were shot and killed about 5:30 a.m. Thursday outside the Clark gas station at Schaefer Highway and Puritan Avenue.

President Trump cancels summit with Kim Jong Un

President Trump has canceled the planned summit with Kim Jong Un in June. A letter from the President to Chairman Kim Jong Un: "Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."

Metro Detroit weather forecast: 80s, lots of sun on tap Thursday

A little bit of fog here and there to start your Thursday with morning temps in the mid to upper 50s as you head out and about.

Detroit police lieutenant, officer arraigned in Corktown restaurant assault case

A former Detroit police commander and Detroit police officer were arraigned Thursday on charges in connection with the assault of a man at a Corktown restaurant during St. Patrick's Day Parade festivities.

Trump welcomes new NFL policy on the national anthem

President Donald Trump praised NFL team owners for doing the "right thing" in requiring NFL players to stand during the national anthem this season, and suggested those who don't stand maybe "shouldn't be in the country."

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices hits $3.00 per gallon

AAA Michigan reported Sunday night the average daily gas price in the state increased by about seven cents for the second consecutive week.

