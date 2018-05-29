Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 29, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Tow truck driver killed, 7 injured in crash involving school bus on eastbound I-94 at US-23

A tow truck driver was killed and seven other people were injured in a crash involving a school bus on eastbound I-94 at US-23 in Ann Arbor.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Near 90s again with another Air Quality Alert

We have another Air Quality Alert -- or Ozone Action Day -- due to the heat and stagnant air, making it rough on those with heart and respiratory conditions.

ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after star's racist Twitter rant

ABC canceled its hit sitcom "Roseanne" on Tuesday after the show's biggest star, Roseanne Barr, went on a racist Twitter rant.

Greektown Detroit shooting: 4 shot after argument, 3 in critical condition

Four people were shot early Tuesday morning after an argument turned physical in a parking lot in Detroit's Greektown neighborhood.

Police: 17-year-old stabbed, robbed in Bloomfield Township

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed and robbed late Monday evening in Bloomfield Township.

9-year-old boy taken to hospital after being found unresponsive in Southfield hotel pool

A child was rushed to the hospital Monday after being found unresponsive at a hotel pool in Southfield, officials said.

