Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 3, 2018

Parking deck collapse in Downtown Detroit: 8 vehicles fall, no injuries

A section of a parking deck caved in Thursday in Downtown Detroit, causing eight cars to fall, according to the facility director at Matrix Human Services.

Metro Detroit weather: Heavy rain, thunderstorms -- severe weather chance later

Rounds of heavy rain and thundershowers will keep moving through Metro Detroit today and the morning storms will make for a slow morning drive, so give yourselves a little extra time on your drive.

Person shot in shoulder during road rage incident on Groesbeck Highway in Warren

A person was shot in the shoulder Thursday morning during a road rage incident on Groesbeck Highway near 9 Mile Road in Warren.

Stormy Daniels' lawyer 'stunned' by Giuliani revelation

The lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels said Thursday he was "stunned" after hearing Rudy Giuliani reveal that President Donald Trump had reimbursed his personal lawyer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 payment to Daniels.

Trump, allies tout imminent good news on 3 Americans held by North Korea

The status of three Americans detained in North Korea remained unclear on Thursday as anticipation builds over their possible release.

Former Wayne County employee arraigned in embezzlement, larceny scheme

A former Wayne County employee was arraigned Thursday on charges stemming from an alleged embezzlement and larceny scheme.

