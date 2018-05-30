Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 30, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Detroit police investigate double fatal shooting at home on Patton

Homicide investigators from the Detroit Police Department are investigating a double fatal shooting on the city's west side.

Metro Detroit forecast: Severe weather risk Wednesday -- tornado can't be ruled out

We have spotty afternoon showers around Metro Detroit and it's very muggy. Most of us are dry but low 80s in this humidity can dehydrate you quickly.

Trump breaks silence on Roseanne Barr scandal

President Trump's first public reaction to the cancellation of "Roseanne" is a shot at Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Teacher sentenced to probation in teen's 2013 drowning at Eastpointe High School

A teacher blamed for the death of a teenager in a high school pool in Eastpointe in 2013 faced sentencing Wednesday.

Authorities search Argo Pond for man who jumped from railroad bridge in Ann Arbor

A search is underway Wednesday morning on Argo Pond for a man that jumped in overnight in Ann Arbor.

River Rouge police chief dies; department remains quiet on details

The River Rouge police chief died and authorities are not releasing details. Chief Deborah Price served as the chief for the past three years.

