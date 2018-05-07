Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 7, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Detroit Pistons, Stan Van Gundy agree to part ways after 4 years

The Detroit Pistons and team president, head coach Stan Van Gundy have agreed to part ways, the team confirmed Monday afternoon.

Motorist extricated from SUV that crashed into home on Detroit's west side

Emergency crews worked to free a motorist trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Detroit’s west side.

Mother returns to court on murder charges in death of 3-year-old daughter in Wayne

A mother in Wayne returned to court for a preliminary hearing Monday on murder charges in connection with the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunny skies with light winds

It’s a little cooler out this morning compared to the last week or so, but tolerable temps in the 40s first thing under clear skies.

Hawaii volcano eruption destroys 35 structures

The destructive tear of this volcanic eruption isn't over yet. Lava and hazardous fumes are still spewing on Hawaii's Big Island on Monday, four days after the Kilauea volcano erupted.

Trump suggests legal action coming against Mueller's team

President Donald Trump suggested Monday that "angry Democrats" on special counsel Robert Mueller's team could face legal action over alleged "conflicts of interest."

