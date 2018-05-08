Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 8, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Officials resume dig in Macomb Township where several bodies could be buried

Digging resumed Tuesday in Macomb Township as authorities search for clues in several cold cases dating back to the 1970s.

President Trump decides to exit nuclear accord with Iran

President Donald Trump plans to follow through on his campaign threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran, according to two people familiar with his thinking, dealing a profound blow to U.S. allies and potentially deepening the president’s isolation on the world stage.

3-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's east side

A father showed up at the hospital Tuesday morning with his 3-year-old who was shot on Detroit's east side.

Man charged in fatal shooting of Wayne State police Sgt. Rose still found incompetent

The man who was charged in the fatal shooting of Wayne State University police Officer Collin Rose and the nonfatal shootings of two Detroit police officers appeared in court Tuesday morning for a competency hearing.

Boil Water Advisory issued for Macomb Township after water main break

A Boil Water Advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon for Macomb Township after a water main break, according to the Macomb Township Water and Sewer Department.

Metro Detroit weather: Near 80 degrees on Wednesday, thunderstorms return

Highs quickly warm into the mid 70s today with light winds S 5-10 mph under mostly sunny skies most of the day.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.