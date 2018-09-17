Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 17, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Former Michigan Congressman John Dingell hospitalized after suffering heart attack

Former U.S. Representative John Dingell suffered an apparent heart attack early Monday morning, according to his wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell.

Tropical Depression Florence: What you need to know about the storm

The forecast for Florence has not changed, unfortunately: It's still raining, and rivers are still rising. All roads in and out of a North Carolina city of 120,000 people are underwater.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Isolated showers possible Monday thanks to Florence

Skies will only be partly sunny through the afternoon and highs will hit the low to maybe mid 80s.

Lawyer: Kavanaugh accuser willing to testify publicly

Debra Katz, the lawyer for a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, said Monday that her client would be willing to testify in public to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Emmy Awards 2018: Everything you need to know

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Here's everything you need to know.

