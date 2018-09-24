Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 24, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Detroit police chief fires officer for offensive social media post

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said an officer who posted an offensive comment to social media has been fired from the department.

Detroit police seek suspect after 3 people shot at home on Kensington Avenue

Detroit police are searching for a suspect in connection to a triple shooting early Monday morning in the 5200 block of Kensington Avenue.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Here's when to expect rain today

We should hit highs around 70 degrees before the clouds thicken, halting temps for the day.

White House: Trump, Rosenstein to meet Thursday

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday amid uncertainty about his future, the White House said Monday.

Trump says Kavanaugh allegations 'totally political'

President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed the allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior levied against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, calling them "totally political."

