Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 25, 2018

Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in Pennsylvania State Prison

Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home.

Michigan governor: Statewide road work stoppage has no end in sight

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said there is nothing happening in negotiations that would end a statewide road work stoppage any time soon.

Former Comerica Park concessions worker faces felony charge after spitting video goes viral

A 20-year-old man faces charges after video surfaced showing a concessions stand worker spitting on pizza dough at Comerica Park in Detroit.

2 people dead in Fielding Street house fire on Detroit's west side

Two people were found dead Tuesday morning inside a burning home on Detroit's west side.

Trump blasts second Kavanaugh accuser

President Donald Trump sought to discredit one of the women accusing Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct by saying she was "messed up" and "drunk" at the time of the alleged incident. He also said he believes Democrats are masterminding "a con game" against his Supreme Court nominee.

